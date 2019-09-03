|
Mary Jane Gagnon
Mary Jane Gagnon, age 81, the loving wife of the late Alfred E. Gagnon, passed away peacefully at her daughter's house on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Agnes O'Connell, she attended St. Thomas Elementary School, Tomlinson Jr. High, Roger Ludlowe High School and graduated from the University of Bridgeport Fones School of Dental Hygiene. She was a Dental Hygienist for over 60 years working first for he Bridgeport School system and then for 40 years with Dr. Charles Applebaum.
She was a member of the Gaelic American Club and a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. Her hobbies included genealogy, birding and a love of animals.
Mary is survived by her two loving children, Richard Gagnon of Fairfield and Linda Nair and her husband, Madhu Nair of Southborough, MA and her cherished granddaughter, Elizabeth Rymer.
Friends are invited to greet her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the CT Aububon, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019