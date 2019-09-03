Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Gagnon Obituary
Mary Jane Gagnon
Mary Jane Gagnon, age 81, the loving wife of the late Alfred E. Gagnon, passed away peacefully at her daughter's house on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Agnes O'Connell, she attended St. Thomas Elementary School, Tomlinson Jr. High, Roger Ludlowe High School and graduated from the University of Bridgeport Fones School of Dental Hygiene. She was a Dental Hygienist for over 60 years working first for he Bridgeport School system and then for 40 years with Dr. Charles Applebaum.
She was a member of the Gaelic American Club and a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. Her hobbies included genealogy, birding and a love of animals.
Mary is survived by her two loving children, Richard Gagnon of Fairfield and Linda Nair and her husband, Madhu Nair of Southborough, MA and her cherished granddaughter, Elizabeth Rymer.
Friends are invited to greet her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the CT Aububon, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
Download Now