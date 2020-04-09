|
Mary Jane Garrabrant
Mary Jane (Lango) Garrabrant passed away on April 5, 2020, at the Carollton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, CT, where she resided for the past two years. Mary was born on August 10, 1925, in Southport, CT. She married Lloyd Harry Garrabrant on April 22, 1950, and they spent their entire married life in Fairfield. She attended Ludlow High School in Fairfield, and was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church of Fairfield. She worked at the General Electric plant in Bridgeport, CT. Mary enjoyed working in her yard. She is survived by her husband and also by their daughter Suzanne Garrison-Terry of Long Island, NY. Mary has been laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery, Fairfield. Arrangements were in the care of the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020