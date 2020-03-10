Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Shelton, CT
Mary Jane Hohenshelt


1936 - 2020
Mary Jane Hohenshelt Obituary
Mary Jane Hohenshelt
Mary Jane (McEnerney) Hohenshelt, age 83, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 in her home. She is the devoted wife of 58 years to Welsey Hohenshelt. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Derby, daughter of the late Stuart and Mary (O'Connell) McEnerney. Mary Jane was raised in Derby and then lived her adult life in Shelton. She was employed as an IBM machine operator for a few years at the Phone Company in New Haven. She then went to secretarial school part-time while still being a full-time mom to raise her four children. Mary Jane was a serious artist whose paintings are hung around her house. She loved to paint themes to depict the different seasons and had so many that she could change the pictures to represent that time of year. She is the beloved mother of Lori Kopec, Craig Hohenshelt, Kevin Hohenshelt, and Lisa Mayfield, loving grandmother of Marisa and Connor Mayfield, sister of Jean Davidson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Stuart McEnerney. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral will leave the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Lane St., Shelton. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020
