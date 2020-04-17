|
|
Mary Jane Pierson
Mary Jane Pierson, dies at 86.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on April 16 in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Mary Jane Pierson was born on May 12, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Ernest and Philomena Mastrangelo, immigrants from Campobasso, Italy. Raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut she was extremely proud of her Italian heritage. She was happiest when she was making homemade pasta with her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Another favorite activity was making struffoli with family around Christmas time. She learned to crochet from her mother and used that skill to make afghans for all of her grandchildren, the colors happily reflecting those of their colleges. Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents and her sister Emily.
She graduated from Bassick High school in Bridgeport and was a 1954 graduate of the St Vincent School of Nursing in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She married Elliot Pierson in 1955. Mary Jane was a proud registered nurse, she held a long-time position as a school nurse in Westport, Connecticut, she then enjoyed roles in corporate Nursing, and ended her long nursing career at the Carolton Convalescent Home in Fairfield. She was dedicated to her profession, and to helping and caring for others. She loved relaying the stories from her time in school nursing, and one story in particular; when she asked the students, "Does anyone know what head lice are?", the reply from one student was, "those are the things in the front of your car". She had so many stories to tell, and so many her family will be able hold on to, and pass along.
Mary Jane enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, and teaching her many friends at the Easton Senior Center to play dominoes, weekends on Al's boat, and her world travels on the QE2 with her husband. She was a dedicated volunteer usher at the Quick Center, and looked after others in her neighborhood. She will be missed at a long-standing Memorial Day Picnic with her close friends. She loved the beach and especially a family tradition of having "Breakfast at the Beach"
She is survived by Elliot, her loving husband of 65 years, her three children and their spouses; Carla and Barry Frake, Ernie and Sally Jacob Pierson, and David and Mary Pierson; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister Anna Cipos. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to St. Judes's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to donate online go to stjude.org. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2020