COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
More Obituaries for Mary Jordan-Wysock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jaqueline Jordan-Wysock

Mary Jaqueline Jordan-Wysock Obituary
Mary Jaqueline
Jordan-Wysocki
Mary Jaqueline Jordan-Wysocki, of Stratford, CT born on July 18, 1947 was laid to eternal rest on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Anne Wysocki-Benney, grandchildren Shannon M. and Thomas J. Benney, sisters Patricia J Churko, JoAnne Yachymczyk and Marsha Jordan as well as many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Gardner Hieghts Healthcare Center of Shelton, CT for giving Jackie a life filled with love and laughter. Known by all for her toughness and sense of humor, even in the worst of circumstances she showed great strength and courage through it all.
Funeral Services have been completed and were entrusted to Colonial of Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019
