Mary Jean Cocivi
Mary "Jean" Varian Cocivi, age 89, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services. She was the beloved wife of the late Sylvester "Buster" Cocivi. Born in New Rochelle, NY, on March 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Varian. Jeans life and devotion was working alongside her husband building Stratfield Farms. She worked tirelessly both on the farm and in the store and created many lasting friendships over the years. She enjoyed puzzles, playing games and completing word searches but her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent surrounded by her family. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend of many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her six loving children; Philip Cocivi (Deanna) of Newtown, Wendy Ceccorulli of Middlebury, Nancy Naughton of Oxford, Cindy Cantarano (Vincent) of Arizona, Laurie Maloney of Seymour and Robert Cocivi (Jean Marie) of Cooperstown, NY, cherished grandchildren, Sara Cocivi (Scott), Caitlin (Cody) Cahill, Amanda Ceccorulli, Christopher (Christin) Ceccorulli, Lindsey (Dave) Stevens, Alicia, Ashley and Brian Maloney, Nicholas and Jessica Cocivi, adored great-grandchildren, Payton Ceccorulli, Emma Cahill and Jackson Stevens as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Naughton and her sister, Christina Bensey.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.