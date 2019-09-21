|
Mary "May" Kovacs
Mary "May" Kovacs, age 92, of Shelton, CT, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2019.
May was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx, NY. She moved to New Jersey in 1964 where she met and married her beloved husband of 40 years, John Kovacs. They settled in Monroe, CT, where they raised their two children, Ruth and John. May began her career at McGraw Hill Publishing Company in New York City and Princeton, NJ where she had several roles in the circulation department. After moving to Connecticut, she worked at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull for over seventeen years. In her spare time, May loved to knit and sew and she made many beautiful items for her family to cherish.
May is survived by her loving daughter, Ruth Bosco and husband Tony, her son, John Kovacs, her grandchildren, Anthony and Julianna Bosco, and her sister, Ruth Branston. May was predeceased by her parents, William and Janet (Morrison) Branston, and her dear husband, John Kovacs. May was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.
Respecting May's wishes, her cremation and burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in May's name to either the ASPCA or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019