Mary L. Donahue

Mary L. Donahue passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was 96 years old at the time of her passing.

A lifelong resident of Stamford, Mary was born on April 18, 1923 to the late Ernest and Agnes (Cannon) Lambert. She attended St. John's School in Stamford, CT, and Sacred Heart Academy, also in Stamford.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Humby and her husband Arthur (Rusty) of Fairfield, CT; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Donahue, of Stamford, CT; her beloved grandchildren, Robin Humby of Westport, CT; Brian Humby and Julie Mazinova, and her great-grandson Eagan Humby of Fairfield, CT; Steven Humby, of Fairfield, CT; and Patrick Donahue and Natalya Hoffman of Yonkers, NY.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Thomas Donahue, Sr. (Duke), her son, Donald Thomas Donahue, Jr.; and her son Paul Anthony Donahue.

Mary was a kind, loving and strong woman. She worked for Bell Telephone as a Switchboard Operator during World War II, and met the love of her life, Donald T. Donahue, who would follow her home every night until she would agree to a date. They married and formed what would be known as "the 259 Club" where only "the elite meet to eat." There were many happy days with family and friends. Mary later worked as a salesperson for Natelson's Men's Clothing Store in Stamford; and then for Union Trust Company in Stamford as a Switchboard Operator.

A wake will be held for Mary on Monday, May 27th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, May 28th, at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary of Stamford Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will immediately follow mass at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rockrimmon Rd., Stamford, CT 06903.

The family would like to thank the many nurses and caregivers of Constellation Hospice Care, Norwalk, CT, who took care of Mary. The family also wishes to thank Stephanie Arevalo of Constellation Private Duty, Norwalk, CT, for the love and caring she gave to Mary every day.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2019