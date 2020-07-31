Mary L. Raucci
Mary L. Mastroni Raucci, age 88, of Stratford, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on March 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna Bruno Mastroni and was a longtime resident of Stratford. Mary was a graduate of Central High School and was a faithful employee of Lacey Manufacturing where she enjoyed working there for over 31 years until her retirement at the age of 70. She loved people and was a very kind, thoughtful and giving person with her time and the gifts she would often get for friends. She enjoyed going to Duchess Diner, crossword puzzles and going to thrift stores but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. She leaves her loving children, Phyllis Raucci of Stratford and Ralph Raucci, Jr. of Bridgeport as well as three very special friends, who treated her like family, Victoria Wall and her daughters, Susan and Angela Pantalone and a special cousin, Gina Veiga and her husband John. She was predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Mastroni and his wife Dorothy Mastroni. Phyllis and Ralph would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent's, especially Dr. Zahid and Dr. Bhalla and all the staff on 10 North, especially nurse Jillian and nursing assistant Lisa as well as her visiting nurse Gabby and home health aide Miss Rene for taking such good care of their mother, Mary.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.