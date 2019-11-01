|
Mary Louise (Marie) Wade
Mary Louise (Marie) Mucherino Wade, age 94, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Charles G. (Buddy) Wade, died peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 31, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on May 2, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Jennie Puglio Mucherino. A lifelong Bridgeport resident, Marie was a graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing. After graduating, she was employed as a Registered Nurse for St. Vincent's and the Dinan Memorial Center. She was a past President of the Italian Community Center Ladies Guild, and involved in several fund raisers over the years for L'Ambiance Plaza survivors including rodeos and demolition derbies. Marie was also active and involved with Bridgeport politics, but her greatest role in life was being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as family was everything to her. Survivors include two loving children, a son, Charles G. Wade, II and his companion Jeannie Franco of Monroe, a daughter, MaryLouise W. Lang and her husband Kurt of Newtown, her grandchildren, Lynn Mongillo, Laureen Filomena, Joseph Santos and his wife Missy, Charles (Buddy) Wade III and Savannah Leigh Wade, great-grandchildren, Kristina Ashley Filomena, Alyssa Mollie Filomena, Julianna Marguerite Mongillo and Mason Joseph Santos; brothers, Nicholas Mucherino of Milford, Joseph Mucherino and his wife Judith of Trumbull and Peter Mucherino of Fairfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Ralph, Dominic, Louis, Patsy and Robert Mucherino, Jennie Pelletier and Dorothy DiBiase. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Marie's aides; Kris, Kelli and Carol for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2019