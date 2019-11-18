|
|
Mary W. Landry
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Mary Landry of Fairfield passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 82 years of age.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Joe (Colin), Hope (Errol) and Tom (Caragh) and her three grandchildren, Liam, Mazy and Violet. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, artist Paul Landry.
Mary Wanda McPadden was born on August 18, 1937 in Bridgeport and was raised in Stratford. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Wanda and brothers Edward, John, Thomas, Paul and Joseph.
She attended Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT and then moved to New York City where she worked in the advertising department at Saks Fifth Ave. She moved back to Connecticut, where she worked as a switchboard operator at Famous Artists School and met her husband, Paul, an instructor at the school.
Mary's memory will live on through the love she showed her family and everyone she encountered.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5-8pm at the Spear Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road in Fairfield.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road in Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 19, 2019