|
|
Mary Leach
Mary Leach, age 88 most recently of Trumbull, CT, beloved wife and mother, passed away into God's loving care on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Lynn, MA, Mary was the daughter of Christos Loomos and Chrysoula (Kakridas) Loomos.
A graduate of Lynn Classical High, she was educated at Boston University and then the University of Bridgeport. After marrying the love of her life, Ted Leach, Mary worked in the offices of McKesson and Robbins before leaving to bring up and take care of her family. She expressed her creativity through entertaining, cooking, sewing, baking and decorating.
A devout Greek Orthodox Christian, Mary was proud of her Greek heritage and was careful to continue the traditions of her family and faith. Mary was an active and dedicated member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the philanthropic arm of the church, the Ladies Philoptochos (meaning friends of the poor).
Mary had a warm and welcoming smile for everyone she met and truly enjoyed helping others.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers Peter and Steve. She is survived by her ever loving and dutiful husband of 67 years Theodore, her loving son James and his wife Carol. Mary is also survived by adoring nieces, nephews, godchildren, sisters-in-law and countless caring people who counted her as both a dear friend and one of the most memorable people they ever met.
The family would like to thank the nurses and entire staff at Genesis Saint Joseph's Center in Trumbull for the professional care they provided to Mary in such a loving way.
If God needed another soul of unwavering faith, He's now got one. He probably doesn't need a baker, but if He does, Mary will be happy to whip together some galaktoboureko, halvah or baklava while telling a very interesting story, which God already knows, but will take enjoyment in hearing her tell it anyway. May her memory be eternal.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Rite of Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. 06604. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020