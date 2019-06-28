Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Mary Lou Bodo, age 69, of Derby, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Louis and Arlene Lutar Bodo, Mary Lou grew up and Fairfield where she attended high school and went on to graduate from UConn. She had worked in the restaurant business before returning to Connecticut and residing in Derby. Mary Lou loved knitting and had a great passion for knitted scarves and jewelry making. She would faithfully attend a Sunday morning Bible Study. Mary Lou is survived by her cousins, Mary Lou Tobin, of Shelton and Virginia Koons, of Port St. Lucie, FL; and her cat, Gracie. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. A Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. All other services will be held privately. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 30, 2019
