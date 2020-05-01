Mary Lou Furlong
Mary Louise Furlong
Mary Louise (Stage) Furlong, age 77, of Bridgeport, died peacefully on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice. Mary Lou was born in Cornwall, New York and was a Bridgeport resident most of her life. She was a retired inspector for the Avco Lycoming Company. She enjoyed her trips to the Casino and playing the slot machines as well as playing cards with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Furlong, a daughter Veronica Furlong and a son Daniel Furlong. She is survived by her devoted son Stephen Furlong and his wife Jeannette Furlong of Bridgeport, her loving granddaughter Samantha Furlong. Two brothers Joseph A. Stage, of Trumbull, Steve Stage, two sisters; Kim Kopasz- Arsenault and her husband Art of Bridgeport and Judy Glass and several nieces and nephews, she is also survived by another daughter. Due to the social distancing all services will be private. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to http://www.larsonfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
