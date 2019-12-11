Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mary Lou Peluso Obituary
Mary Lou Peluso
Mary Lou Peluso, age 71 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of David, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Survivors include her loving son, Ricky Baier and partner Martin Anzueta and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret Shrine, 2539 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019
