Mary Lou Valenti Obituary
Mary Louise Valenti
On October 9, 2019 Mary Louise Valenti (Lionetti), age 77, of Florida moved on to be with The Father in heaven after complications from End Stage Renal Disease requiring a brief hospital stay. She was born in Derby, Connecticut October 23, 1942, and she is now with her family who have passed to their home in heaven where they will enjoy eternity together.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Frank Valenti of Florida; daughter, Tracy Matarazzo and husband Louis; her son, Kenneth Wilkins and his girlfriend, Carol Soule-White; grandchildren Jamie Ann Matarazzo and Christopher Robert Matarazzo and all her relatives and friends in Florida and Connecticut.
A "Celebration of Life" Church Service will be held at Stratford Baptist Church, 131 Huntington Road, Stratford, Connecticut on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
