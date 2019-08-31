|
|
Mary Lou Varnum
Mary Lou Varnum, age 80, of Milford, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 5, 1939 to the late Stanley and Helen Schlapfer Mazzabufi. She was a longtime Milford resident. Mary Lou worked in the Trust Department at People's Bank in Bridgeport for many years. She was a kind, loving and supportive spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed dearly. Mary Lou truly enjoyed the company of others and loved to entertain. She liked to travel, especially with her beloved husband. She enjoyed baking, playing cards and spending lots of time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her devoted children William Varnum III (Patricia) of Milford, Michelle Laslett (Jon) of Milford and Gregory Varnum (Colleen) of New York; seven cherished grandchildren, Alyssa, William and Robert Varnum, Julia and Taylor Laslett, Jake and Amanda Varnum; her twin sister Marie Brown of Shelton, sister Eleanor Choate (Russell) of Trumbull as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was predeceased by her beloved husband William Varnum, Jr., her sister Eva Luperella and brothers Bill, Leo and James Mazzabufi. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish), Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. The family would like to thank all of those involved with her care and support. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019