Mary Lou Wagner
Mary Lou Morrissey Wagner, age 83 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Richard W. Wagner, passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019, in Chestelm Health & Rehabilitation Center, Moodus, CT. Mary Lou was born in Waterbury, daughter of the late John David and Tina Louise McCoy Morrissey. Survivors include her devoted daughters Catherine Wagner and Laura Kelly Wagner, Joanne Mastropolo, daughter-in-law, granddaughter Theresa Wagner, granddaughter Stephanie Wagner, her husband Jessie Picard, and two great-grandchildren Lillian and Thomas. She was predeceased by her son Thomas F. Wagner. Mary Lou volunteered many years in her children's schools, was an avid reader of American history and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a witty sense of humor and her insightfulness and wisdom was always welcomed. Mary Lou was a true friend. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Monday morning after 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Mercy Learning Center of Bridgeport, Inc., 637 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604-4611 or Education Equals Hope, Inc. (www.educationequalshope.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennesy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019