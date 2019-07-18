Mary Louise Leverty

Mary Louise Spellman Leverty, age 87 of Fairfield, CT lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on July 15, 2019. We are comforted to know that she is reunited with "Big John" Leverty her husband of 62 years; and was also preceded by her parents Marie and Charles Spellman. She is survived by her children Mary Anne Heine (William) of Fairfield, John Jr. (Kathy) of Fairfield, Raymond (Caroline) of Severna Park, MD and Tom (Denise) of Fairfield. Mary Lou will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren Connor (Reilly), Maddie, Jane, Brianna, Iris, Jack, Patrick and Mary Katherine; her sisters-in-law Adele McKenna and Mary Leverty; her nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was born February 8, 1932; she is a graduate of Merion Mercy Academy and Rosemont College. After raising her four children, Mary Lou started a successful business representing various clothing lines; she was a member of the Knights of Malta, a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered at a number of local organizations. She was a former member of Brooklawn Country Club and The Fairfield Beach Club. She was an avid paddle tennis and tennis player, loved to read, loved to do The NY Times crossword, play bridge and work in the garden. She enjoyed a life with great friends and a loving family. Mary Lou's family wishes to thank the special nurses and caregivers at Jewish Senior Services and Shamrock Home Health Care. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:30a.m., meeting directly in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the ( ).