Mary Margaret LevertyMary Margaret Leverty, age 91, of New York, NY and Fairfield, CT passed away on May 15, 2020. She is survived by her sister Adele Leverty McKenna of Fairfield, her nieces and nephews, Anne McKenna, John McKenna, David McKenna, Joan Hatheway, Mark McKenna, Mary Anne Heine, John Leverty Jr., Raymond Leverty, and Thomas Leverty, as well as by 29 grandnieces and nephews and 9 great-grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John R. Leverty and his wife Mary Lou Leverty, brother-in-law John A. McKenna and nephew Peter R. McKenna.Born June 24, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT, Mary was the eldest daughter of the late Agnes and Raymond Leverty of Bridgeport, CT. She was a graduate of Lauralton Hall and Manhattanville College where she cultivated lifelong friends. Upon graduation, Mary embarked on her 60-year career in publishing in New York City. She started as a photo editor at American Heritage and later moved to Time, Inc. and eventually to HBO.New York City life was Mary's greatest passion. A resident for over 60 years, she frequented the NYC Ballet and theater, and she delighted in sharing these passions with multi-generational nieces and nephews. She was a fervent traveler—Paris was a favorite destination.Aunt Mare played a memorable role in her extended family. She possessed a droll wit that entertained easily. She was an independent, erudite individual, who shared her passion for reading. She devoted precious free time to younger family members, offering sage advice and always expressing a keen curiosity about their life goals and accomplishments. Mare will be greatly missed by her extended family as holidays will never be the same without her.Mare's family would like to express its gratitude to the special caregivers and staff members at The Watermark.To send online condolences, please visit