|
|
Mary Marko Gasker
Mary Marko Gasker, 90, of Fairfield, the widow of Robert Gasker, died at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was delivered by a midwife on July 18, 1929 at 35 Charles St. in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Kraynik) Marko.
Mary is survived by her niece, Linda Matyas of Ansonia, and cousins in the U.S. and Ukraine. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, John, Paul, Will and Joe and her sister, Olga Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with interment to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Friends of Animals, Inc., 777 Post Rd., #205, Darien, CT 06820 or to The Friends of Children, P.O. Box 5011, Woodbury, CT 06798. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020