Devoted To Her Family
Mrs. Mary Antoinette (Mancuso) Mastroianni, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was the devoted wife of the late Victor D. Mastroianni and mother of Phyllis Mastroianni and Stephen Mastroianni.
Mrs. Mastroianni was born on August 20, 1924, in Pittsfield, MA. She was the daughter of the late Domenic and Cologera (Cardillo) Mancuso. She graduated from Leavenworth High
school in 1942 near the top of her class. During WWII she worked at a munitions factory. She enjoyed 44 years of marriage. Her family and friends were her whole life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary had a special interest in baking and brought joy and love to family and friends with her special Christmas cookies. She also had a keen interest in nutrition. In the 1960's, she only purchased fresh food with no preservatives and had a vitamin or supplement for any need.
Mary is survived by her daughter Phyllis V. Mastroianni of Stratham, NH; her son Stephen D. Mastroianni of Trumbull, CT; her beloved grandchildren Nathanael Berry of Andover, MA and Emma Berry of Stratham, NH, and her former son-in-law Douglas Berry. She also leaves her brother Valentino Mancuso of Waterbury, CT, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Mancuso, Salvatore Mancuso, Angelo Mancuso, and her sister Josephine "Jaye" Marano.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St., Waterbury. You may stay in your car and pass by the grave at the conclusion of the service to acknowledge the family. Memorial Contributions in Mary's name may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Ave., First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. Maiorano Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. For more information or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Maiorano Funeral Home - Waterbury
95 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710
203 753-1146
