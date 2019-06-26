Mary E. McEttrick

Mary Giuliano McEttrick, known to all as Meg, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. While small in stature, which she would debate, Meg will always be remembered by her mighty spirit and unyielding strength. Born December 30, 1954, Meg was blessed with a magnetic personality, fun sense of humor and Sicilian fierceness. A graduate of Fairfield University, Meg led a successful career in marketing, most prominently with Unilever and Sun Products, all while raising four beautiful children. Meg was many things -- an avid golfer who could out-drive anyone on the course, with her first hole-in-one last August; an infamous prankster always keeping friends and family on their toes; an enthusiast of coffee ice cream, black licorice and tequila with muddled oranges; a lover of the Jets and hater of the Patriots; a compassionate supporter of various causes whether through fundraising or lending her personal time. However, her true passions were her family and close friends, of which she had many. Whether planning family vacations or girls trips, Meg prioritized those she loved. She demonstrated how to live and love despite adversity, leaving a remarkable imprint on so many and a legacy inspiring all who knew her. She was the ultimate fighter who fought with grace, dignity and determination, always maintaining her class and style all wrapped in one very special, tiny person. Meg will be dearly missed, and is now at peace with her beloved son Chris.

Meg is survived by her husband, Rick, her three daughters, Kelly, Kara, and Casey McEttrick, her sister Jane Giuliano and beloved dog, Riley. She was predeceased by her son, Chris McEttrick, and parents John and Edwina Giuliano.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3 to 7pm at The Egan Chapel in Fairfield University, on Bellarmine Road, Fairfield. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th at 10am in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield with interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield, at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family requests casual attire for the wake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Lustgarten Foundation - the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. Meg joined forces with the Lustgarten Foundation in 2016 raising money, awareness and support through "Meg's Purple Posse", a cause she is very proud of.