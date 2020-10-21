Mary E. McGrath
Mary Elizabeth McGrath, age 75, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Donald McGrath for 42 years, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Mary was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1945 to the late William and Mary Tyler Van Sise. Mary graduated from Central High School in 1965, shortly after worked in the nursing field where she enjoyed caring for others, and later became a homemaker. Mary loved listening to music, tending to all her animals, playing Yahtzee and watching the New York Yankees. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her three cherished grandchildren. Mary will always be known for her kindness, selflessness and love for her family and friends. She enjoyed putting others first and had a passion of caring for animals. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary leaves behind a void that will never be filled. Survivors include her son, Michael McGrath (Natalie) of Milford, three grandchildren, Jeremy, Dawson and Teigen McGrath, several nieces and nephews including Mary Ferrucci, Susan Moran and Debbie Sotaski. Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Carole Sotaski and Doris Bruder. Friends and family may call on Sunday, October 25th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
