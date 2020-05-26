Mary Miller
Mary E. Miller
Mary E. Miller, age 86, of Stratford, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Miller and beloved daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Lapan. Mary graduated as an RN from Fanny Allen Nursing School, VT and was a recipient of the Florence Nightingale Medal. She was a parishioner of St. James Church. God, family, and friends are what she loved most.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Ellen Pond and husband, David; grandchildren, Jonathan and Meg; daughter-in-law, Dee Miller; and friend and "sister," Jean Breiner. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her children, Joseph and Joan, and her grandson, Daniel. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lord Chamberlain for their compassion and care.
Funeral services and interment in Union Cemetery, Stratford will be held privately. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
