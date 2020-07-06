Mary Murray
Mary E. Igoe Murray, age 73, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late James "Fav" Murray, entered into eternal life on July 4, 2020. Born and raised in The Bronx, Mary had worked at Citibank for 20 years before retiring in 1998 and moved to Fairfield in 1999. A loving mother and devoted wife, Mary's greatest pleasure in life was taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren, who she was always there for. Mary's memory will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michael J. Murray, and his wife, Michelle, of Fairfield and James T. Murray, and his wife, Melissa, of White Plains, NY; her adored grandchildren, Katelyn, Lauren, and Christopher Murray; a step-granddaughter, Sammie Maggipinto; and step-grandson, Frankie Branca, both of White Plains, NY. In addition to the love of her life and husband of 52 years, James "Fav" Murray, Mary was predeceased by her father, John F. Igoe; mother, Eileen Crotty Igoe; and a brother, John "Buddy" Igoe. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will have the ability to greet her family in a safe, comfortable setting. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Interment will be held privately in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthrone, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
