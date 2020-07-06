1/1
Mary Murray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Murray
Mary E. Igoe Murray, age 73, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late James "Fav" Murray, entered into eternal life on July 4, 2020. Born and raised in The Bronx, Mary had worked at Citibank for 20 years before retiring in 1998 and moved to Fairfield in 1999. A loving mother and devoted wife, Mary's greatest pleasure in life was taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren, who she was always there for. Mary's memory will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michael J. Murray, and his wife, Michelle, of Fairfield and James T. Murray, and his wife, Melissa, of White Plains, NY; her adored grandchildren, Katelyn, Lauren, and Christopher Murray; a step-granddaughter, Sammie Maggipinto; and step-grandson, Frankie Branca, both of White Plains, NY. In addition to the love of her life and husband of 52 years, James "Fav" Murray, Mary was predeceased by her father, John F. Igoe; mother, Eileen Crotty Igoe; and a brother, John "Buddy" Igoe. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will have the ability to greet her family in a safe, comfortable setting. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Interment will be held privately in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthrone, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved