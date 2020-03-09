|
Mary Elliott O'Donnell
Mary Elliott O'Donnell the Loving Matriarch of our family has gone to join her beloved husband John Charles O'Donnell and her precious sons Terrence Charles O'Donnell and Sean Brian O'Donnell to be with our Lord. Mary was born to William and Helen Elliott in Boston Massachusetts on February 12,1927. Mary worked as a supervisor in long distance and overseas for The Bell telephone company during WWII. She married the love of her life John O'Donnell in 1951 and lovingly and faithfully raised five sons and one daughter. She was very active in her church becoming a Eucharistic Minister and chaired the Bereavement Ministry at St. Thomas Moore Church and St. Mary by the Sea both in Narragansett, RI. She passed peacefully at home on March 8th surrounded by her children. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Margaret O'Donnell of Scotia, NY, sons Matthew O'Donnell and wife Anne of Assonet Massachusetts, Rev. Mark O'Donnell of New London, CT, pastor of the St. Brendan the Navigator Community, Luke O'Donnell of Waterford, CT and daughter Mary Huribal and husband Dr. Marsel Huribal of Easton, CT. Also, her twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren whom she loved and cherished.
Calling hours are from 4-7 PM on Wednesday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral procession will assemble at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at Langley's Restaurant in Waterford. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 37 Squire St., New London, CT 06320. To see Mary's memorial video, or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2020