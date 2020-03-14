|
Mary "Rita" O'Shea
Mary "Rita" O'Shea, age 77, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late Francis P. O'Shea, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late William and Mary Charlton and received her B.S. in Accounting from Fairfield University. For over 25 years, she was the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Finance at Fairfield University.
Rita and Frank were married for nearly 50 years. Rita, Frank and their friends traveled the globe on a regular basis and this continued even after his death. She had the wisdom to never say no to any invitation, any experience or any time spent with friends or family. Decisive to the end, she would be ready for any adventure that came her way – she simply needed five minutes and she would be in the driveway waiting for her friends to pick her up for whatever was in store that day. Casino trips, lavender farms, animal sanctuaries, architecture lectures, New York neighborhood tours – the destination never mattered, it was the trip itself. She instilled this loving spirit of friendship, camaraderie and grace in all her actions and it was evident simply upon meeting her. To meet her was to love her. Generous to a fault with everyone she met, she was truly an example of how to lead a loving, gracious life. Rita was an inspiration, with her quick wit and sage advice.
In addition to spending time with friends and family, Rita volunteered at Operation Hope, Merton House, and knitted hundreds of hats for newborns in the neonatal unit at Yale.
She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Tracy O'Shea Diamond of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Alison O'Shea of Fairfield and her two cherished grandchildren, Matthew Liam Diamond and Michael Declan Diamond. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Brian O'Shea.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church in Fairfield. Interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Donations may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or Luke's Wings, 1054 31st Street, NW, #540, Washington, DC 20007. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020