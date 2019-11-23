|
|
Mary O. Payne
June 27, 1928 - November 21, 2019Mary O. Payne, 91, of Milford, beloved wife of the late James V. Payne, passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2019. Mary was born in Lansford, PA on June 27, 1928 to the late Victor and Vera Oblas.
Mary was an accomplished seamstress and knitted family members Christmas stockings. She loved dancing and was a Boardwalk Bopper, never missing an opportunity to dance. She was an active member of the Milford Senior Center, where she loved to exercise and play Bingo. She greatly enjoyed going to the casino, traveling the world, and shopping. Halloween was Mary's favorite holiday when she dressed up as a witch and asked children if they wanted her poison apple. She often stated: "I'm an old woman and I shall wear purple". She was an avid Yankees fan and was able to go to a ball game at Yankee Stadium for her birthday this year. Mary will be fondly remembered for her love of chocolate, opici wine, taylor champagne, Pepe's Pizza, Golden Girls, Wheel of Fortune, cosmopolitans, Stonebridge Restaurant and manicures and pedicures. Above all else, she loved and adored her family and making them laugh with her great sense of humor.
Mary leaves behind her daughter, Louise G. Walkowsky; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew Gall) Walkowsky and Petra Richards; great-grandchildren, Marin Kate and Sydnee Grace Cunningham and Pippa Blake Richards; extended great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jenna Gall; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Mary was predeceased by her son, James L. Payne; son-in-law, Ronald J. Walkowsky; siblings, Joseph Oblas, Stephen Oblas and Helen Labyak; and favorite brother-in-law, Louis Payne and his wife Irene. Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Carol Marsan, Laura Abbotts and Patty Chieppio for their love, devotion, and superior care and for being Mary's partners in crime. Gratitude is also extended to Vitas Hospice, especially to Meghan.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Contributions may be made to Precious Blood Parish, at the address listed above or to the National MS Society, 659 Tower Ave. First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019