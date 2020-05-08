Mary Helen Summerville Ochman, RN

1921-2020Born on November 3, 1921, Mary was raised on a small family farm in Jefferson County, PA the 8th child of John Elmer Summerville and Ella Myrtle Mayes Summerville. Always a caretaker, she left PA as the world was plunged into the fog of WWII to study nursing at the Gallinger School of Nursing in Washington, DC. It was there that she met the love of her life, Teddy Ochman a young soldier heading to the Solomon Islands to provide medical aid on the front lines.

Upon Ted's return, the couple raised five children in Fairfield Connecticut. Mary was the barefoot neighborhood nurse who was on call 24/7. She and Ted kept friends and family fed with the Victory Garden that was always overflowing with plump tomatoes, fruits, vegetables and love. When we were banished from friend's yards for turning lawns to mud by playing red rover, Mom would say "I'm raising kids, not grass, bring them all here. Mary was the safe place for the neighborhood kids and teens that craved her wit, wisdom, understanding, compassion and macaroni and cheese.

She loved family, travel, theater, sunset and storms on the ocean, gardening, music, gathering family for Sunday dinners, playing bridge with her friends, planting a yard full of flowers every spring, and did I mention family? Key West became her home in 2001 where all that brought her joy was available in a 2 by 4 mile island. Here she could be closer to young grandchildren and enjoy being Mom and Grandma.

On April 28, 2020, Mom joined Teddy, the love of her life, her daughter Peggy, her brothers Arden, Glen, Wayne, Richard, Lawrence, Ralph Summerville, sister Margaret Williams and best friends Louise Summerville, BJ Bardorf and Verna Barry. All of them cut ups and surely embracing Mary with humor and joy.

She leaves behind her 3 sons Bill (Pla) Ochman (Thailand), Bob (Nancy) Ochman (New Haven, CT), John (Tracey) Ochman (Hamden, CT), Daughter Jeanne (Bruce Gragg) Ochman (Key West), grandchildren David (Dina) Mcmahon and son Aiden (Los Gatos, CA) Jake (Alex) Mcmahon and sons Isaac and Mateo (Cedar Park TX), Amy (Justin) Gill and daughters Amelia and Kaitlin (New Haven CT), Leo and William Ochman (Thailand), Trish Marcum and daughters Teddi and Maggie and sons Jack and Harry (PA), Christopher Ochman (New Haven, CT), Teddy Gragg (Key West, FL) and Mary Gragg (Key West, FL), best friend, Doidle, and Tallulah (Meow).

She was a favorite Aunt of her many loved nieces and nephews.

A family service will take place in Mary's honor at a later date.

"Just looking at the moon"



