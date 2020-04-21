|
|
Mary Schrum Parnoff
Mary (Marian) Schrum Parnoff, age 93, passed peacefully on April 18, 2020. Mary Graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in September 1947. She is remembered by her family, extended family and countless patients for her loving care. She missed "her Richard", husband of 56 years, who predeceased her in 2005. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. Mary is survived by her sister Kathleen Nolin, Mary and Richard's three children, Rick Parnoff and his wife Pat, Janet Segen and her husband Ed and Lori Diaz and her husband Victor. She was predeceased by her infant grandchild Stephanie Segen and is survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service for immediate family. A celebration of Mary's life for all to attend will be held when possible given the current circumstances. Please think of Mary (Marian) when you help and care for others during this difficult time. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020