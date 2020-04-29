|
Mary Patricia Zagozan
Mary Patricia Zagozan, age 87, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Richard C. Zagozan, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, one of eleven children of the late Daniel and Catherine Cameron, she had been a Fairfield resident for over 50 years. Mrs. Zagozan was a daily communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and longtime member of the Gaelic American Club. She was a retired secretary for the medical office of Dr. Richard Van de Berghe in Fairfield. She delighted in time spent with her family, especially her cherished granddaughter, Morgan Marie. Predeceased by her 10 siblings, she is survived by two beloved daughters, Ann M. Repasi and her husband Paul and their daughter, Morgan Marie Repasi of Stratford and Melissa M. Zagozan of Fairfield, and several nieces and nephews. Due to current situations, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a memorial contribution to the , 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020