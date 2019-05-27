Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pagano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Peluchette Pagano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Peluchette Pagano Obituary
Mary Peluchette Pagano
Mary Barbero Peluchette Pagano, age 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mary was born July 8, 1917 in Adina, Ohio to the late Batista and Margherita Barbero. A former Bridgeport resident, Mary had resided in Newark, Delaware and Los Lunas, New Mexico. She is survived by her four children, Norma McPadden of Monroe, Patty Taino (Gerald) of Newark, DE, David Peluchette (Debie) of Naples, Fl and Gary Peluchette (Lisa Tryon) of Milford. She had 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her daughters, Joanne Peluchette LaChioma and Rosemary Peluchette Ryan, son-in-law Raymond McPadden , and her husbands, Michael Peluchette and Carmen Pagano. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Mary was an avid reader; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to operationpaperback.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now