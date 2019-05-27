Mary Peluchette Pagano

Mary Barbero Peluchette Pagano, age 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mary was born July 8, 1917 in Adina, Ohio to the late Batista and Margherita Barbero. A former Bridgeport resident, Mary had resided in Newark, Delaware and Los Lunas, New Mexico. She is survived by her four children, Norma McPadden of Monroe, Patty Taino (Gerald) of Newark, DE, David Peluchette (Debie) of Naples, Fl and Gary Peluchette (Lisa Tryon) of Milford. She had 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her daughters, Joanne Peluchette LaChioma and Rosemary Peluchette Ryan, son-in-law Raymond McPadden , and her husbands, Michael Peluchette and Carmen Pagano. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Mary was an avid reader; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to operationpaperback.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary