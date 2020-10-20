Mary Puebla

Mary E. Puebla
Mary Elizabeth Puebla, affectionately known as Mimi, age 79, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, CT, passed away at home on October 19, 2020 with her husband, Andy, and her three cherished children by her side. Mimi lived a beautiful life, always surrounded by family members and friends. Throughout her life, she nourished relationships with everyone that surrounded her. She knew and understood the true value of family, friendship, and community. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and commitment. Mimi was born in Bridgeport on September 13, 1941 to the late Antonio and Tercina Canedo Marques, where she grew up with her sister, Alice, and her brother, Charlie. She met Andy in 1962 when he was on leave from the Air Force and later married in June 1964. She was a dedicated mom and homemaker who created years of wonderful family memories. She always took great care to make the holidays and family get togethers special with her meals that were made with love, especially for her grandchildren whom she adored and enjoyed immensely. One of Mimi's favorite sayings was, "When all else fails – Ask Mimi." She was a Business graduate from SHU and retired from The Hartford Insurance Co. In addition to her husband of 56 years, Andy, Mimi is survived by her son, Dennis, and his wife, Charlene, of Westport; daughter, Alicen, and husband, David, of Fairfield; daughter, Amy, and her fiancé, Karen, of Manchester; and her sister, Alice Mezias. Mimi also leaves behind her 10 grandchildren: Aidan, Jamie, and Julia Rush; Ian, Tori, Emily, Alysia, and Joshua Puebla; Bailey and Riley Puebla; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Charlie Marques. The family would like to acknowledge the many special people in Mimi's life over the years that loved her and shared their friendship with her. She truly loved them all and valued the time she spent with each and every one of them. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at St. Vincent's Hospital; the aids, nurses, and doctors who helped ease the pain and made the journey since March more bearable. We would also like to thank the genuine care the hospice staff from Hartford Health provided, as well as the wonderful staff at The Inwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations go to The Thomas Merton Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604; where Mimi volunteered for the last number of years. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. All other services will be held privately. She will be interred at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com