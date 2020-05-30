Mary M. RiccioMary M. Riccio, of Bridgeport, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her residence. Mary was born in North Braddock, PA and was a Bridgeport resident most of her life. She was a retired manager for the Burlington Coat Factory. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Trumbull. Mary has a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her niece, Irene Devan and a nephew Paul Devan and several grandnieces and nephews. Due to social distancing, a private service will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport.