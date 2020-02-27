|
|
Mary Roviello
Roviello, Mary Donofri Roviello, of Trumbull entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2020 after a long illness, joining her cherished and beloved husband, Joseph Roviello. God has put his arms around her, freeing her of her pain and providing her heavenly peace. Mary was a lifelong resident of Stratford, until moving to Trumbull in 2002. Mary was employed several years as a lunch mother at Second Hill Lane Elementary School in Stratford, where she was affectionately known as "Our Miss Mary" by the children she so loved and enjoyed. She was retired from Centrix Inc. Dental Supply in Shelton, where she was employed part-time for 20 years. She was considered a dedicated employee and friend to all. Mary's manner was quiet, gentle and kind. She was a devoted wife, mother and true and loyal friend to those she touched throughout her lifetime. She always kept a place in her heart for those she could not touch. She would always say "try to be nice to others each day, because you never know if there will be a tomorrow." Mary is survived by her very devoted and loving daughter, Ann Roviello of Trumbull. In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph, Mary was also predeceased by her father, Daniel Donofri, her brother, Anthony Donofri and her sister, Florence Totora and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Martin Ryan. Entombment will follow in St. Monica's Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020