Mary S. Brooks
Mary S. Brooks (Sexton) of Trumbull, CT passed away on August 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Mary Susan Sexton was born in Baltimore Maryland to Ruth Montgomery Sexton and Horatio Clay Sexton. She attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. She then graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelors Degree in English. While at Purdue she pledged and became a member of the sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma, this was to be a lifelong relationship.
Mary lived in Westport, CT for 35 years before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia. In 2018 Mary moved back to Trumbull, Connecticut to be closer to family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Charles A. Brooks and her son Daniel Brooks. She is survived by her children Martha Brooks (Tom Donaher) of Fairfield CT, Charles Brooks of Safety Harbor FL, Susan (Brooks) Hart (John Wagner) of Trumbull, CT and Robert Brooks of Breckenridge CO, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.
The family requests that In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 20, 2019