Mary Saroka

Mary Saroka, age 90, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hewitt Health & Rehab. She was the devoted wife of the late Stanley Saroka. Mary was born in Shelton on October 16, 1929 daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Dickey) Pacowta and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She enjoyed going to tag sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother of Bud, Robert and Steven Saroka, sister of Mildred Petrowski and Dorothy Mercurio. Mary was the loving grandmother of Jody and Bernie and great-grandmother of Hunter and Levi and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, John, Samuel, Wallace and Michael Pacowta and two sisters, Anna SerFillippi and Julia Dubasak. Due to the current pandemic health crisis her funeral services were private. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton was entrusted with her arrangements.







