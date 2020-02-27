|
|
Mary Schoenknecht
Mary C. Schoenknecht, age 96 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 53 years to the late Emil Schoenknecht passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Leokadia Cwalina. Mary worked for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education for years, she was a go-getter and problem solver who knew how to get things done. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church, and a member of the Citizens Police Union in Bridgeport and the Women's Red Hat Society.
Mary loved to throw parties, loved to dance, and loved to be surrounded by friends and family. She was creative, generous, engaging and not afraid to share her opinions.
Mary leaves behind her daughter Paula S. Kotarba and granddaughter Alexandra Kotarba. She loved them dearly. Mary enjoyed the unflagging support and unconditional love of her sisters Ann Rastelli and Judith McDermott, and affection of countless nieces and nephews. We are grateful and thank Anna for looking after Mary with such loving care, she will be missed.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church Bridgeport followed by interment in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020