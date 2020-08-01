Mary Irene Schultz
Mary Irene Kowalski was born on July 27, 1926 in Fairfield, CT, the youngest of eight children. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and Roger Ludlowe High School, and received her RN from Georgetown University in Washington, DC where she assisted our wounded troops during WWII. After the War ended, she returned to Fairfield where she was introduced to her future husband, Richard L. Schultz, by her brother Vincent, both of who had served our country during the war. After her marriage to Richard, she continued with her nursing career in Philadelphia while he pursued a Bachelor's degree from The University of Pennsylvania and in New York City while he worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In 1954 they moved to Brownsville, TX, where their son Richard Jr. was born. In subsequent years they lived in Cleveland, OH and Falls Church, VA, where Richard Sr. continued his work with Port Authorities. In 2000, they moved back to Fairfield to care for her sister who died in 2009 three days shy of her 100th birthday. Richard Sr. died in 2016 and Mary died on July 15, 2020 with Richard Jr. holding her hand. She leaves behind her son, a nephew, a niece, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. A private burial service was held at St. Thomas Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com