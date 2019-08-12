Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mary M. Scopp
Mary Margaret Scopp, age 81, of Milford, died on August 10, 2019. Mary was born in Bridgeport on September 11, 1937 to the late Andrew and Helen Tammany Scopp. Mary loved crafting and was a member of several deaf organizations. Survivors include her brother Henry Scopp of Milford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Reverend Andrew J. Scopp, S.J. Services will be private. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019
