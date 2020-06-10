Mary Margaret Skibek
Mary Margaret Skibek, a Fairfield resident for over 30 years before residing in Monroe, CT, passed away on June 4th, 2020.
Mary was raised in Bridgeport Connecticut and was the seventh child of Anna Kochiss Mojcher and Michael Cyril Mojcher.
Mary graduated from Saint Cyril Methodius Commercial School. Mary pursued a career in the accounts payable department at Dictaphone/Pitney Bowes for several years until she retired in 1996.
Mary had many enjoyments is life, however, one of her favorite hobbies was cruising around Long Island Sound on the family boat (Kool-Aid) with their two children and hosting the annual family summer picnic/pool parties.
Since losing her husband at such a young age Mary's grandchildren meant the world to her! She enjoyed learning with them and watching them grow. Mary was always their biggest fan and supporter, attending and cheering them on at their sports games and dance recitals.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years Chester Joseph Skibek and her four bothers (Joseph, Michael, John, Frank) and two sisters (Margaret and Anna Buckmir).
Mary is survived by her two children, Suzanne White and her spouse James of Connecticut, and Joseph Skibek and his spouse Kathryn of Virginia. Her five grandchildren include granddaughter Megan Woodacre and her spouse Winslow and their daughter Rylee of Massachusetts, granddaughter Aubrey Murray and her spouse Luke of Massachusetts, grandson Adam Skibek and his spouse Lauren of Minnesota, grandson Jason Skibek and his spouse Rose of North Carolina and granddaughter Jennifer Skibek of Illinois, two sisters-in-law Mary Mojcher and Dorothy Mojcher and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Mary B., who was Mary's longtime home care provider and the staff at Newtown Rehabilitation Center, for the compassionate loving care she received over the past few years.
Due to current conditions a private memorial and grave side service will be held by family invitation only July 6th. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.