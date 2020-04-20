Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Mary Skinner


1929 - 2020
Mary Skinner Obituary
Mary Skinner
Mary Odelia Skinner AKA "Sis Girl" passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mary was born in Easton, Maryland on May 39, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Dennis Skinner and Leola Dudley Skinner. She relocated to Stamford in the early 1950's. Mary was a former member of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Stamford where she was a member of the Alpha Circle. Mary had a good sense of humor and her favorite pastimes were to play Pitty Pat and Bingo.
Mary loved children and over the years she helped to raise Brauleo and Christopher Marquez. Mary is survived by several first cousins, second cousins and many friends.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all services will be private with burial to take place in St. John Cemetery, Darien. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020
