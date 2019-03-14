Mary Skirkanich

Mary Wojnagi Skirkanich, age 96, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Peter Skirkanich, passed away on March 12, 2019. Mary was born in Bridgeport on May 5, 1922 to the late Michael and Mary (Ruschak) Wojnagi and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a long-time member of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, where she was a member of the Seniors and Choir. Mary was also a member of the Baldwin Center, Stratford, and was an avid BINGO player. She so enjoyed making a range of specialties: hearty stuffed cabbage, delectable "church windows", and multi-layered eggplant parmigiana. A special thanks to her caring neighbor Joanne, and special recognition to the dedicated nurses and caregivers from Benchmark at Split Rock and Bridgeport Hospital and, most recently Vitas Hospice. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Patricia LeBelle and her husband Gilman of Shelton, son, Ronald Skirkanich and his wife Nancy, son-in-law Jim Stupak of Fairfield, cherished granddaughters, Emily LeBelle and Courtney Stupak, great-granddaughter, Hazel Marie, sisters, Anna Capuano and Margaret Kerpchar, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was pre-deceased by her daughter, Janet Stupak, brothers, WilliamWaynage and Michael Wojnagi, and sisters, Helen Komlos and Irene Waynagi. Funeral services will take place on Saturday March 16 at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10 a.m. in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 4:30 p.m. Those desiring may make donations to St. John's Church in memory of Mary.