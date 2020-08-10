1/1
Mary Skrovanek
1920 - 2020
Mary O. Skrovanek
Mary O. Skrovanek, beloved mother, wife and friend, formerly of Fairfield CT, died peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center in Stratford, CT. Born in Doac, Slovakia on September 5, 1920, Mary was the oldest child of Adolfina Masark and Joseph Otocka. Mary came to the United States when she was 18 and worked for many years as a housekeeper. On her days off she would ride the bus to Bridgeport to learn English. At a church picnic she met the love of her life Joe Skrovanek a self employed plumber at Fairfield Plumbing and Heating and married him in 1942. They were married 70 years. On their 50th wedding anniversary, they returned to Czechoslovakia for a trip of a lifetime. Mary was a wonderful baker who always had homemade goodies in her tin to share. She loved reading, singing, bingo, sewing and embroidery and did so until arthritis took its toll. She also enjoyed her work with the St. Thomas Aquinas altar society and was her husband's 'secretary' during his years with Fairfield Plumbing and Heating. Mary was the wife of the late Joseph Skrovanek of Fairfield, CT. She is survived by her daughters Barbara (and Derek) Schwindeman of Monroe, CT and Susan (and John) Hriczo of Newburyport, MA, granddaughters Elizabeth (and Jason Katonica) of Glenmont, NY and Kathryn Hriczo and her husband Jonathan Woodard of Malden, MA, one great-granddaughter Emily Katonica of Glenmont, NY, one great-grandson Cooper Woodard of Malden, MA a cousin Rita Gaspierik from Hamden, CT; a sister-in-law, Martha Skrovanek, and a niece Anna Linkova from California. The family would like to deeply thank the entire staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center for their caring ways, loving support and the comfort they provided mom. Funeral services will be private. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
