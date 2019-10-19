|
|
Stablein, Mary Maher
Mary M. Stablein (1932-2019) passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, with her family at her side. Born in Evanston, Illinois on February 10, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Julia Roy Maher and William Raymond "Red" Maher. Mary attended high school in Park Ridge, Illinois and St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. While attending St. Mary's College, she met the love of her life, William H. Stablein, whom she married in 1954. They eventually moved to Fairfield, CT in 1967 where they raised their family. More than anything, she cherished her time spent with her family and could often be seen attending school, sporting and extracurricular activities for her children and grandchildren. Mary was a devout parishioner of St. Pius X Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister and member of the St Pius X Parish Council. She and Bill were original members of the St. Pius X Prayer line and coordinated the Christmas Giving Tree. Mary was also involved in many organizations to aid the mentally challenged, including F.A.A.R.H., Kennedy Center, CLASP Homes and Special Olympics. She was a member of the Gaelic American Club. Mary loved to travel, play golf and tennis, and enjoyed being an active member of the Patterson Club. She always looked forward to her weekly bridge days with her girlfriends. She was an extraordinary wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William H. Stablein, her son, Thomas Maher Stablein and her sister-in-law, Patricia Maher. She is survived by her brother, William Raymond Maher Jr. of Lombard, IL, her sister-in-law, Nancy Rusch (Richard) of Huntington, NY, and her children: William Jr. (Diane), Michael (Carol), Mary Beth Hady (Dave), daughter-in-law Patricia Benner (Ron), John (Brenda), Julie Frassetto (Don), Patricia Ahearn (Michael), James (Kelly), Margaret Seguin (Roy), and Kathleen Stablein, twenty-five grandchildren: William III (Kate), David (Lindsey), Elizabeth Pierce (Rusty), Michael Jr., Kimberly Klocke (Joe), Kyle, Kelly, Kevin, Thomas Jr. (Colleen), Samantha, Nancy, John Jr., Amy Serrano (Christopher), Sarah, Timothy, Molly (Graham), Shannon, Michael Jr., Meghan, James Jr., McKenna, Maggie, Peter (Meisha), Michael (Alyssa), David and seven great-grandchildren: Aylin, Myers, Emma, Brynn, Connor, Will, and Colton, along with several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Shamrock Home Care and Yale New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital Surgical ICU. Mary will be greatly missed, and her legacy will live on through all of us.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 meeting DIRECTLY at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield, with interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the St. Pius X Chapel, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.spearmillerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to CLASP Homes of Westport (www.clasphomesofwestport.com) or St. Pius X Parish (www.st-pius.org).
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019