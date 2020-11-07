Mary Helen (Kendi)
Stankiewicz
Mary Helen (Kendi) Stankiewicz, 83, of Simsbury, beloved wife of Anthony W. Stankiewicz, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Avon Health Center in Avon. She was born March 2, 1937 in Czechoslovakia, daughter of the late Stephen and Julia (Oltman) Kendi and had lived in Bridgeport and Milford prior to moving to Simsbury 48 years ago. Mrs. Stankiewicz was a College Administrator for the University of Hartford for many years prior to her retirement. Mary was a member of the Church of Saint Ann in Avon and was a member of her children's schools PTO organizations. Spending quality time with her family was her greatest joy. Family gatherings and holidays together put a smile on her face, especially when her granddaughter Amy was there. She also traveled the world with the love of her life for the last 72 years, her husband Tony, and their friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Mary is survived by her two sons, Tony Stankiewicz and his wife Mary of Boston, MA, Keith Stankiewicz of Simsbury and her beloved granddaughter, Amy Stankiewicz of Boston. She was predeceased by her daughter, Monica Stankiewicz.
At this time, services will be private. Memorial donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Mary's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.