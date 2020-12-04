1/
Mary Staron
Mary E. (Clancey) Staron
Sept. 16, 1927 - Nov. 30, 2020Mary E. Clancey Staron, 93, formerly of East Haven and Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30 at her home in Guilford. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard in 2012 after 57 blessed years of marriage. Both were devout Catholics and Mary had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother.
She is survived by her daughter Tacy and son-in-law Billy Woods of Guilford, her son Michael of Fall River, and grandchildren John and Amanda Woods who brought much joy to her and Berney and were greatly loved.
A Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, December 7 at 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, Hillhouse Ave., New Haven. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. Donations may be sent to Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Rd., Guilford, CT 06437.

Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
