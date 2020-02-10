|
|
Mary Barnabei Sullivan
Mary Barnabei Sullivan, 94 passed Friday, February 7, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, John L. Sullivan M.D. Born on January 16,1926 in New Haven to the late Anita and Sabatino Barnabei of Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Italia Compano, Triestine Conte, Yollanda Alleshunas, Americo and Raymond Barnabei. Mary leaves behind seven loving children; Megan Flammang, John L. Sullivan Jr., Timothy Sullivan, Maureen Scinto, Marie Ogalin, Mary Murphy, Margaret Sullivan, twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and a cherished cousin Fr.Raymond Lelii. Mary was a nursing graduate of Hillsborough Hospital in New Hampshire, she went onto work at Boston City Hospital, New Haven Hospital and in her husband's private practice until his retirement. Min enjoyed cooking for her family, entertaining friends and spending summers on the lake with a dog always by her side. We will forever miss our matriarch, who's legacy of love will carry on in all those she left behind. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Trumbull. Internment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020