Mary Winger Swift
August 6, 1931 - June 17, 2020Mary Winger Swift, beloved mother of seven, grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother to 10 has left this world a kinder, more forgiving and gentler place. In her 88 years, she was a mother to many, a mentor to anyone who she came in contact with and loved by everyone.
Mary was the daughter of the Honorable George Winger and Mary Curry Lehman Winger of Kansas City, MO. Her three brothers Joe, Rob and George have preceded her in death. Mary graduated from high school at Notre Dame deSion in Kansas City, MO. She attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY and graduated Suma Cum Laude from The University of Bridgeport with a degree in teaching. After having seven children and being a full-time homemaker for several years, Mary taught kindergarten at Saint Stephens and Walkersville School in Bridgeport, CT. In her career, she worked as an assistant buyer in the Caldor's offices and in the Alumni offices of both the University of Bridgeport and Fairfield University. After her official retirement, she spent a number of years providing childcare to families with small children in the area. Mrs. Swift lived for the past 20 years in the Harbor Village community in Branford, CT. She was an active member in book club and exercise mornings for many years. She served for several years as secretary of the board at Harbor Village. Mary will always be remembered for her generosity of the heart. She has been active in the Dioceses of Bridgeport for many years supporting a plethora of activities including summer camps for under privileged children at her home on Congress Street in Fairfield, CT. She was also active in the ABCD program, now Alliance for Community Empowerment; an agency focused on serving the underserved and enabling self-improvement, directed toward promoting appropriate institutional change and enabling the less fortunate to become self-sufficient contributors to society.
R. Michael Swift predeased his wife Mary. She is survived by seven children; Molly Swift of Harbor Village, Branford, CT, Carrie Sybert of Savannah, MO, Ann Nagawiecki of Arlington Heights, IL, Colonel Jack Swift (Ret) of Enfield, CT, George Swift of Randolph, NJ, Thomas Swift of Monroe, CT and Robert Swift of Barrington, RI. Joy throughout her life was derived by the observance of what she saw in those all around her. Her memory and exemplary standards of kindness, humor and love will live on forever.
Calling hours will be held at W.S. Clancy Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT (https://www.wsclancy.com/) Sunday, June 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitors are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing at the funeral home and at services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial and committal service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Bronson Rd., Fairfield, CT at 11:45 Monday, June 22nd. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be directed to Connecticut Hospice (Branford, CT), The American Cancer Society or Notre Dame deSion Schools of Kansas City, MO. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.